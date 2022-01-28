Gambia vs Cameroon live stream and how to watch AFCON 2022 for free

Cameroon have felt very much at home in this year's AFCON 2022 tournament, scoring more goals than any other team so far. But will debutants Gambia spoil the party for the hosts and book an unlikely place in the semi-finals? UK viewers can watch the game free on BBC iPlayer. Make sure you know how to watch a Gambia v Cameroon live stream from anywhere using a VPN.

Gambia vs Cameroon live stream Date: 4pm GMT, 29th January 2022 Venue: Japoma Stadium, Cameroon FREE stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

Cameroon's win over Comoros in the Round of 16 was overshadowed by the tragic events outside the stadium, but the host's quality and a sixth goal in four games for the tournament's top-scorer Vincent Aboubakar saw The Indomitable Lions advance to the quarter-finals.



Despite losing two players to food poisoning just hours before kick-off, Gambia, the lowest-ranked team in the competition, squeezed past a Guinea side that hit the woodwork twice and had a goal ruled out for offside. Striker Musa Barrow has two goals and two assists so far, so, if he can keep that form up, Cameroon could be in for a tough game.

Ready to watch the greatest African footballers on the planet? Make sure you know how to watch a Gambia vs Cameroon live stream from anywhere.

Gambia vs Cameroon free live stream

In the UK, BBC iPlayer will live stream 10 games. These include: Gambia vs Cameroon, Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea, both semi-finals and the 2022 AFCON final on 6th February.

Watch Gambia vs Cameroon from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant AFCON 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, and saves you money! What's not to love?

Gambia vs Cameroon live stream in the UK

The BBC will show Gambia vs Cameroon for free on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sports website and using the Red Button service on your TV. Gambia vs Cameroon is one of a handful of AFCON matches you'll find on the Beeb.

To get to watch all 52 games of the 2022 African Cup of Nations, you can subscribe to Sky Sports or pick up a Now Sports Pass (£10 a day or £34 a month).

Gambia vs Cameroon live stream in the USA

beIN Sports also has the rights to show every game of the 2022 African Cup of Nations, including Gambia vs Cameroon, live in the USA.

Subscription prices depend on your cable provider, but cord cutters can tune into beIN Sports via fuboTV and Sling. Better still, Sling is offering new users a free 3-day trial so you can try before you buy.

Gambia vs Cameroon live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, it's beIn sports that has the rights to all the AFCON 2022 fixtures. You can sign up direct for $20 per month but a better deal is to go with Kayo Sports ($25/month) which brings access to all the beIn Sports channels plus a wealth of other sporting events. There's a 14-day free trial to Kayo Sports, so you can take a look for yourself.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Gambia vs Cameroon live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch Gambia vs Cameroon at the 2022 African Cup of Nations in South Africa. The online sports channel will broadcast all the games live via the DStv satellite platform. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any local sports bar.

African Cup of Nations 2022 schedule & kick-off times

All times GMT

QUARTER FINALS:

Saturday 29th January 2022



4pm - Gambia vs Cameroon

7pm - Burkina Faso vs Tunisia



Sunday 30th January 2022



3pm - Egypt vs Morocco

7pm - Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea

SEMI FINALS:

2nd – 3rd February 2022

FINAL:

6th February 2022