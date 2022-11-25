France vs Denmark live stream and how to watch World Cup 2022

Defending World Cup champions France go head-to-head with Denmark at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday. Les Bleus and their supporters will be riding high after their first win. While the Danes could have done with a riskier approach in their opener, this doesn't feel like the right fixture to throw everything at the wall. The two Cs of composure and clinical must be the watchwords. Make sure you know how to watch a France vs Denmark live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

France vs Denmark live stream Dates: Saturday 26th November Kick-off: 4pm (GMT) / 11am (EST) Free live stream: ITVX (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

Both teams will be short one player, as Denmark's midfielder Thomas Delaney and France's defender Lucas Hernandez are both out with knee injuries but it will be France that heads into the match against Denmark with a feeling of confidence. Not only have Les Bleus won two world cups (1998 and 2018), but they are yet to lose a group match since 2012 when manager Didier Deschamps took the reins.

That said, the French manager has had a tough time over the past few weeks, with multiple players sustaining injuries. Christopher Nkunku, Presnel Kimpembe, Mike Maignan and Karim Benzema will all be waiting to commiserate Hernandez who suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament during the game against Australia on Tuesday. The 26-year-old will be out for the rest of the tournament.

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand will be facing his own selection headache after losing defensive midfielder Thomas Delaney. Nonetheless, he will still be hoping for a result against France with some seasoned pros at his disposal. Christian Eriksen will no doubt want to show what he can do after a fairly quiet game against Tunisia.

Be sure to catch the Group D match at 4pm GMT/ 11am EST on Saturday, taking place at the 44,089-seat Stadium 974, just 10km east of Doha. Make sure you know how to watch a France vs Denmark live stream and see all of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

France vs Denmark live stream

(Image credit: FIFA)

You can watch the France vs Denmark live stream for free on ITV1. It's also available to watch free on ITVX (opens in new tab). You might find its a touch delayed but it's the best quality stream available and well worth tuning into.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on ITV Player. Outside the UK at the moment? Use a VPN to watch ITVX from abroad. (opens in new tab)

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch a France vs Denmark live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular France vs Denmark live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software which sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any France vs Denmark live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for World Cup 2022. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch the World Cup 2022 live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

How to use a VPN for France vs Denmark live stream

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Qatar World Cup, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITV.

3. Then head over to ITVX (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free France vs Denmark live stream!

USA soccer stream: watch France vs Denmark

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the France vs Denmark live stream. The match airs on Fox Sports 1. Anyone with Fox on cable can watch on TV or on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps as usual but you can watch a France vs Denmark live stream without cable too.

Remember, though, if you're a Brit abroad, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 free (opens in new tab) on iPlayer and ITVX.

(opens in new tab) France vs Denmark live stream | Sling 50% off first month (opens in new tab)

Catch all the games live from Qatar, and much more, with this sporting offer. You can get half off your your first month with this discount. It's $40 a month after but there's no contract so you can cancel anytime.

(opens in new tab) France vs Denmark live stream | FuboTV 7-day free trial (opens in new tab)

FuboTV is a full cable replacement service. Packages start at $69.99 per month and include access to Fox Sports. No long contracts involved. Cancel at any time, and don't forget to take advantage of the 7-day free trial here.

Cordcutters can also stream every game live on Peacock Premium (from $5/month) in Spanish.

Canada soccer stream: watch France vs Denmark

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch France vs Denmark in Canada. That means that Canadians will need to add TSN to their cable TV package or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

FuboTV subscribers will not be able to watch World Cup 2022, unlike those in the US. That said, if you're a US citizen away from home and in Canada, you can use a VPN to watch World Cup 2022 on FuboTV (opens in new tab) while away, just like you would normally.

Watch a France vs Denmark live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, you can watch a France vs Denmark live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand (opens in new tab) will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game. The match will kick-off at 3am AEDT on Sunday 27th November.

Stuck away from your home in Oz at the moment? You'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access the free SBS live stream without being geo-blocked.

France vs Denmark live stream kick-off times

Global France vs Denmark kick-off times

Local: 7pm

7pm UK: 4pm

4pm Central Europe: 5pm

5pm USA (EST/PST): 11am / 8am

11am / 8am Australia: 3am (Sunday)

3am (Sunday) New Zealand: 5am (Sunday)

5am (Sunday) India: 9.30pm

All times show in GMT (UK time)

GROUP STAGES:

Tuesday 22nd November

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia 0-0

Group D: France vs Australia 4-1

Saturday 26th November

Group D: Tunisia vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 10am)

Group D: France vs Denmark (Stadium 974, Ras Abu Aboud; 4pm)

Wednesday 30th November

Group D: Australia vs Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; 3pm)

Group D: Tunisia vs France (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; 3pm)