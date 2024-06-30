France vs Belgium live streams: how to watch Euro 2024 for free

Watch France vs Belgium live streams

Having each been well below the required standard so far, France and Belgium are currently at war with their own fanbases. The discontent adds an extra layer of intrigue to what should – on paper at least – be the standout tie of the last 16. The France vs Belgium live stream comes from Düsseldorf Arena on Monday, 1st July, with kick-off at 5pm BST (12pm ET / 9am PT in the US, and 2am AEST on Tuesday morning in Australia).

From pre-tournament favourites to scraping through the group without anyone scoring from open play, France have been on quite a journey. Didier Deschamps has always relied on Kylian Mbappe to make something happen at the top of the pitch, and he remains unapologetically ultra-conservative, telling his critics not to bother watching in the aftermath of their drab 1-1 draw with Poland last week.

If positives are thin on the ground, spare a thought for Belgium's fans. Clinging on for a goalless draw with Ukraine was unbecoming of a team of superstars, but things got uglier still after the final whistle, captain Kevin de Bruyne reacting to the fans' displeasure by telling his teammates not to applaud them. There'd been hope that this team of serial underachievers would turn a corner, but Domenico Tedesco and de Bruyne have been more Thomson and Thompson than Tintin and Captain Haddock.

France vs Belgium is free to watch on ITVX in the UK. You can use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 and France vs Belgium live streams from anywhere, if you happen to be away.

Free France vs Belgium 2024 live streams

You can watch France vs Belgium for free on ITVX (assuming you have a valid TV licence).

You'll also find live live coverage across the EU, including hosts Germany (Das Erste, ZDF, RTL), Austria (ORF, Servus), Belgium (RTBF, VRT), France (TF1), Italy (Rai Sport ), the Netherlands (NOS) and Spain (RTVE).

Stuck outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked...

Watch France vs Belgium live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Euro 2024 live streams while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you.

You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though. It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in a different country, allowing you to watch any Euro 2024 live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming sport. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

Watch France vs Belgium live streams 2024 in the US

Soccer fans in the US can watch France vs Belgium live on FS1, which can be accessed through cable or cord-cutting services like Sling TV and Fubo. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Sling TV includes Fox and FS1 in select markets on its Blue package, with new customers getting their first month half price (and only $45 a month after that).

Fubo's base tier gets you well over 100 channels (including Fox, FS1, NBC and ESPN) and cloud DVR with thousands of hours of space to store shows. Prices start at $79.99 a month. Plus, there's a free trial of Fubo too.

Of course, Sling and Fubo are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend NordVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch France vs Belgium live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of France vs Belgium. The service costs $24.99 a month (or $6.99 for Optus mobile customers) with an Annual Plan priced at $199.

You can watch on mobile, tablet, TV, streaming devices, computer or games consoles and cancel anytime.

Shame you're not over the Tasman and in New Zealand. Kiwis can watch all of Euro 2024 live and free on TVNZ Plus.

Away from Oz? Use a VPN to access your local Euro 2024 live stream from overseas – without being blocked.