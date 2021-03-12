England vs France live stream: how to watch the 2021 Six Nations rugby in HD

England lock horns with France at Twickenham on Saturday. With unbeaten France striving for Guinness Six Nations glory and struggling England desperate for a win, there'll be no quarter given. The match kicks off at 4.45pm on ITV (free in the UK and Ireland). Follow our guide on how to watch an England vs France live stream in HD from anywhere in the world.

England vs France live stream Date: Saturday 13th March 2021 Kick-off: 4.45pm GMT Venue: Twickenham Stadium, London, England Free UK stream: ITV Hub Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free today US stream: Peacock (7-day free trial) AUS stream: Kayo Sports (14-day free trial) Canada stream: DAZN (30-day free trial)

With just two rounds to go, Wales top the table with three wins from three. Can Grand Slam-hunters France take control this weekend? Or will defending champions England find their form end Les Bleus' unbeaten run? The's only one way to find out – cue Le Crunch 2021!

Hosts England have made three changes from the side beaten by Wales last time out. Max Malins makes his first start for England after being named at full-back, with Luke Cowan-Dickie starting at hooker and Charlie Ewels in the second row. Elliot Daly, Jamie George and Jonny Hill drop to the bench.

Meanwhile, Eddie Jones has admitted that England's hopes of retaining their Guinness Six Nations title are all but over following crushing defeats to Scotland and Wales.

"We are of course disappointed that we can't defend the championship, but that makes this an even more important game," Jones told BBC Sport. "We want to show what we are capable of."

Six Nations table 2021 TEAM PL W D L PD BP PTS Wales 3 3 0 0 22 2 14 France 2 2 0 0 42 1 9 Ireland 3 1 0 2 31 3 7 England 3 1 0 2 2 2 6 Scotland 2 1 0 1 4 1 5 Italy 3 0 0 3 -101 0 0

France have won two out of two, but have not played in a month after a coronavirus outbreak forced their camp to postpone their Round 3 match against Scotland (the Six Nations are working on rescheduling the fixture).

Head coach Fabien Galthié has made four changes ahead of Saturday's match at Twickenham. Virimi Vakatawa makes his return for Les Bleus, having missed the start of the tournament with a knee injury, while Teddy Thomas replaces the injured Gabin Villière on the wing. Lock Romain Taofifenua bumps Bernard Le Roux, who was ruled out earlier this week, and Dylan Cretin gets the nod over Anthony Jelonch in the back row.

England vs France kicks off at 4.45pm this Saturday (ITV & ITV Hub). Here's how to watch the Six Nations for free and in HD wherever you are.

Six Nations 2021: England vs France free live stream

Good news: every 2021 Six Nations game will be on shown on free-to-air TV in the UK (coverage will be divided between BBC, ITV and welsh language channel S4C).

ITV has the rights to Saturday's clash between England and France, and will stream England vs France online via the ITV Hub, so you can watch on your computer, phone or smart TV.

Of course, the free streams are only accessible to viewers in the UK. So if you're a UK citizen stuck outside of the country this weekend, simply use a VPN to unblock the free Six Nations live streams. We recommend ExpressVPN which you can try 100 per cent risk-free thanks to the 30-day money-back guarantee. Why not give it a whirl and see how it performs? If it doesn't work for you, then you'll have lost nothing.

Sadly, there's no 4K coverage of the Six Nations this year. Instead, the games will be available at a very reasonable HD resolution on your television.

Watch England vs France from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Six Nations rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service.

Watch England vs France US live stream

NBC Sports has the exclusive rights to show the Six Nations 2021 in the USA, including England vs France. The network will stream all the action live on its Peacock TV streaming platform. Subscription costs just $4.99 a month (with commercials) or $9.99 a month (commercial-free).

Peacock TV gets you full coverage of the 2021 Six Nations as well as selected Premier League soccer games, Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup coverage, blockbuster movies and TV boxsets such as The Office.

Peacock TV Premium: free for 7 days then $4.99 a month

Want to stream the Six Nations 2021 rugby tournament live in the USA? Try Peacock Premium for (ad-supported) coverage of the Six Nations and a host of other top-quality sports. At under five bucks a month, it's a steal.

Tempted? We don't blame you. Peacock offers a free 7-day trial. After that, you'll be billed $4.99 a month but there's no lock-in contract so you can cancel at any time.

How to watch England vs France in Australia

If you're prepared for some pretty early starts you can watch Six Nations 2021 in Australia on beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show every match including England vs France.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports using this free two week trial after which you'll pay $19.99 a month.

The other option is to use Foxtel's streaming-only platform, Kayo Sports. The respected streaming service offers over 50 sports live and on-demand including Six Nations 2021 live streams. The Basic package costs $25 a month while Premium, which works across multiple screens, costs $35 a month. Both include a free 14-day trial to get you started. There's no lock-in contract and you can cancel at any time.

How to watch England vs France in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the official broadcaster of the Six Nations 2021 in New Zealand. You can access Sky Sport via most pay TV packages and subscribers can watch online using company's Sky Go service. Non-subscribers can catch a England vs France live stream on Sky Sport Now, the broadcaster's streaming-only platform. Anyone can join and it costs just $19.99 a month.

Watch England vs France in Ireland

As well as on the BBC, Rugby fans in the Emerald Isle will enjoy free-to-air coverage of the Six Nations 2021 courtesy of the Virgin Media. All matches, including the England vs France live stream, will be show on Virgin Media One and on Virgin Media Player.

Virgin Media's Big Bundle costs €69 per month, which gets you 50+ TV channels and a set-top box complete with voice control.

Watch England vs France in Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Streaming service DAZN is the best place to catch Six Nations 2021 coverage in Canada, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Those in Canada can subscribe for just $20 a month – but the first month costs nothing thanks to the 30-day free trial. That's enough for a chunk of Six Nations games, as well as Premier League, Champions League and NFL action.

DAZN membership costs €11.99 in Europe, and new users get the same (extremely generous) 30-day free trial.

How to watch England vs France in South Africa

SuperSport is the place to watch the Six Nations 2021 action in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Six Nations 2021 schedule

Round 4

Saturday 13th March 2021 - Italy vs Wales, 2.15pm ITV and S4C

Saturday 13th March 2021 - England vs France 4.45pm ITV

Sunday 14th March 2021 - Scotland vs Ireland 3pm BBC

Round 5

Saturday 20th March 2021 - Scotland v Italy 2.15pm BBC

Saturday 20th March 2021 - Ireland v England 4.45pm ITV

Saturday 20th March 2021 - France v Wales, 8pm BBC and S4C