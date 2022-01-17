Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens live stream: how to watch the 2022 Australian Open for free, first round

Emma Raducanu makes her Australian Open debut – just her third appearance at a Grand Slam – on Tuesday, 18th January. The British No.1 faces the USA's Sloane Stephens in the opening round at Melbourne Park. Aussies can watch every Australian Open match free on 9now. Here's how to watch an Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Raducanu vs Stephens - watch free on 9Now (may require a VPN)

Raducanu vs Stephens live stream Date: Tuesday 18th January 2022 Start time: 10am GMT / 5am ET / 9pm AEDT FREE live stream: 9Now (Australia) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK/Europe stream: Discovery+ US stream: Tennis Channel | Sling (free trial)

Raducanu, 19, became the first qualifier to win a Grand in the the modern era when she beat Leylah Fernandez to the US Open title last September. Since then, the teenage superstar has struggled to regain her form, partly due to a bout of COVID-19.

She faces a tough draw against fellow major winner Sloane Stephens but, after pulling out of the Australian Open warm-up tournament in Melbourne, Raducanu has been training hard with new coach Torben Beltz at the Rod Laver Arena.

"I think it's going to be a tough match for sure. I'm going to go out there and enjoy the match because just playing in this Grand Slam, I had to work so hard to be here. Yeah, I'll just go out there and enjoy," Raducanu said.

The 110th edition of the Australian Open began with the controversial arrival (and then departure) of Novak Djokovic. The unvaccinated Serbian Pro has been deported, leaving world no.2 Daniil Medvedev the clear favourite for the men's singles title. Ash Barty is the top seed in the women's draw.

Aussie fans can watch the 2022 Australian Open free on 9Now. Follow our guide to watch a free Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens live stream from anywhere.

Emma Raducanu vs Stephens free live stream

Every match of the 2022 Australian Open – including Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens – is being televised on Nine and streamed live on 9now. Coverage is completely free... but only in Australia.

Going to be outside Oz this week? Simply use a VPN to access the free 9Now live stream from anywhere.

Never used a VPN? It's easy. Follow the step-by-step instructions below...

Watch an Emma Raducanu vs Stephens live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Australian Open rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streaming services from anywhere and save money!

Emma Raducanu vs Stephens live stream in UK/Europe

Eurosport holds the rights to air the Australian Open 2022 in the UK/Europe. Every match – including Emma Raducanu vs Sloane Stephens – will be live across Discovery+, the Eurosport app and Eurosport.com.

Subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs just £6.99/€6.99 a month and includes: Australian Open tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more. Amazon Prime subscribers can trial Discovery+ free for 7 days.

2022 Australian Open | Discovery+ (£7/€7 a month)

Subscribe to Discovery+ for a month and you can watch every match of the 2022 Australian Open live, in the company of John McEnroe and Boris Becker. It's contract-free, so you can cancel anytime you like.

2022 Australian Open live stream in the USA

TV rights to the 2022 Australian Open are once again split between ESPN and the Tennis Channel.

ESPN has bagged the men's and women's finals – but not Tuesday's first match round clash between Emma Raducanu and Sloane Stephens. That one's live on the Tennis Channel.

The Tennis Channel is available to Sling subscribers as an add-on (Sling Orange with Sports Extra costs $46 a month). Cable replacement service Sling offers new subscribers a 3-day free trial.

Another option is to subscribe to the Tennis Channel direct, which you may be able to do as part of your cable package.

Watch the 2022 Australian Open live $99.99 per year

Catch the Australian Open and stream over 4500 live and on-demand matches from over 100 ATP & WTA events, including coverage from Roland Garros too. It's not cheap but it's a great offering for those who want to watch tennis all year round.

Australian Open 2022 schedule & match times

Schedule is as follows:

17th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles first round

18th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles first round

19th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles second round

20th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles second round

21st January 2022 – Men's and women's singles third round

22nd January 2022 – Men's and women's singles third round

23rd January 2022 – Men's and women's singles fourth round

24th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles fourth round

25th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

26th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

27th January 2022 – Women's semi-finals

28th January 2022 – Men's semi-finals

29th January 2022 – Women's final

30th January 2022 – Men's final