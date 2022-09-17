Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream: how to watch the boxing for free – start time, full card

Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will go to war for a third time tonight, when the super middleweight rivals clash at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Can Canelo bounce back from his loss earlier this year? Can GGG wreak his revenge? The ringwalks are expected at 11pm ET / 4am BST and the fight is either a PPV, a simple subscription or free for those in Mexico. Away from home? Make sure you know how to watch a free Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream from abroad.

Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream Date: Saturday 17th Sept 2022 Start time: 8pm ET / 1am BST Main event: 11am ET / 4am BST FREE stream: Azteca 7 (opens in new tab) (Mexico) Watch Azteca 7 from anywhere with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

"I'll be looking to get the stoppage," said Alvarez, at yesterday's weigh-in, where both boxers looked in top shape ahead of the 168lb limit fight today. "This is as edgy as I've been before a fight for a while."

Mexican pound-for-pound king Canelo first came up against Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin (GGG) in 2017. Despite some fine work by Golovkin the judges ruled the match a split draw, setting the stage for a rancorous rematch the following year. Canelo took the spoils this time but, once again, the Kazakhstani looked to have produced some superb shots.

Can Golovkin, 40, settle the score? He's not been particularly active recently, fighting just four times since losing to Canelo in 2018, including a recent bout in Japan. The 20,000-strong crowd at the T-Mobile Arena will be mostly cheering for Alvarez, but Golovkin is as dangerous an "underdog" as you can get. Below we have all the DAZN and Azteca 7 global viewing details including the start time, full card and free viewing. Here's how to watch a Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream from wherever you are.

Canelo vs GGG 3 free live stream

Boxing fans in Mexico can stream Canelo vs GGG 3 free on Azteca 7.

Use a VPN to watch a Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream on Azteca 7 from abroad (opens in new tab).

We recommend ExpressVPN. Full details below.

UK: Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream

In the UK, DAZN subscribers must use a PPV on top of their regular charge to watch a Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream. Fortunately, it's not that much, likely because of the unfriendly expected start time of the main event at around 4am BST. Regular UK DAZN subscription is £7.99 a month (opens in new tab). An added £9.99 PPV is required to watch the fight.

US: Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream

In the US, the Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream is also available on DAZN (opens in new tab) but this time with an eye-watering $64.99 PPV. That's on top of a required DAZN subscription, meaning that you'll need to pay $84.99 to watch the Canelo vs GGG 3 live stream in the States. Unless, you happen to be a Mexican citizen too. In which case...

Canelo vs GGG 3 global start times

Canelo vs GGG 3 US start time: 11pm ET / 8pm PT, Saturday

Canelo vs GGG 3 UK start time: 4am BST, Sunday

Canelo vs GGG 3 Australia start time: 1pm AEST, Sunday

Canelo vs GGG 3 NZ start time: 3pm NZST, Sunday

Canelo vs GGG 3 full fight card

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 3 for the undisputed super middleweight title

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez for the WBC super flyweight title

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado; Super middleweight

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway; Middleweight

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo; Super middleweight

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Mendoza; Lightweight

Aaron Apone vs. Fernando Molina; Super lightweight

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley; Super flyweight

Canelo vs GGG 3 tale of the tape

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez – Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin

Nationality: Mexican – Kazakh

Born: 18th July 1990 – 8th April 1982

Height: 5ft 8 – 5ft 10

Reach: 70 inches – 70 inches

Total Fights: 61 – 44

Record: 57-2-2 with 39 KOs – 42-1-1 with 38 KOs