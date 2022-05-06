Canelo vs Bivol live stream and how to watch the boxing for free

Super middleweight king Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will be moving up a division and boxing for the WBA light-heavyweight title when he steps into the ring with Dmitry Bovil this Saturday. The full fight, which is expected live from Las Vegas around 5am BST, is a $60-80 PPV in US and Canada but free for those in Mexico! If you're a Mexican away from home, make sure you how to watch a Canelo vs Bivol free live stream on Azteca 7 from abroad.

Canelo vs Bivol live stream Date: Saturday 7th May 2022 Start time: 8pm ET / 1am BST Canelo vs Bivol: 12am ET / 5am BST FREE stream: Azteca 7 (Mexico) Watch from abroad with ExpressVPN US stream: DAZN ($60-80 PPV) UK stream: DAZN (£7/month)

Mexican pound-for-pound legend Canelo last hit the ring in November when he knocked out US pro Caleb "Sweethands" Plant in the 11th round to take possession of all four super-middleweight (168lbs) titles and become "the undisputed".

Now Canelo has set his sights on Dmitry Bovil's light-heavyweight strap. It's not Canelo's first rodeo, mind – the Mexican previously stepped up to light-heavyweight (175lbs) in 2019, knocking out Sergey Kovalev to win the WBO title. If Canelo can can defeat Bivol he'll likely set up a trilogy fight against two-time rival Gennady Golovkin.

Bivol represents a much tougher challenge than Kovalev, however. The 20,000-strong crowd at the T-Mobile Arena will be mostly cheering for Canelo, but the Kyrgyz-born Russian professional has proved he's a dangerous opponent, beating Joe Smith Jr prior to cruising past Umar Salamov on points four months ago.

Below we have all the DAZN and Azteca 7 global viewing details. Make sure you know how to watch a Canelo vs Bivol live stream from wherever you are.

Boxing fans in Mexico can stream Canelo vs Bivol free on Azteca 7.

Outside Mexico today? Mexicans can subscribe to a VPN to watch a Canelo vs Bivol live stream free on Azteca 7 online from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN. Full details below.

In the US, Canelo vs Bivol will be available on DAZN PPV ($60 PPV + $20 DAZN subscription). The rest of the world can use their regular DAZN monthly subscription. Again, if you're a DAZN customer abroad, you can use a VPN to tune in as if from your regular region.

In the UK, DAZN subscribers can watch Canelo vs Bivol live as part of their standard package. Subscription costs just £7.99 a month and includes instant access to the full fight.

In the US, Canelo vs Bivol will be available on DAZN PPV for $59.99 to current DAZN subscribers.

Not a subscriber? You'll pay $79.99 for Canelo vs Bivol (that includes access to Canelo vs Bivol plus a month of DAZN's subscription offerings, including live fight nights almost every week).

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol full fight card

Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol – WBA light heavyweight title

Zhilei Zhang vs Scott Alexander

Montana Love vs Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela

Shakhram Giyasov vs Christian Gomez

Joselito Velazquez vs Jose Soto

Alexis Espino vs Aaron Silva

Marc Castro vs Pedro Vicente Scharbaai

Elnur Abduraimov vs Manuel Correa

Fernando Angel Molina vs Ricardo Valdovinos

Canelo vs Bivol tale of the tape

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez – Dmitry Bovil

Nationality: Mexican – Russian

Born: 18th July 1990 – 18th Dec 1990

Height: 5ft 9 – 6ft

Reach: 71 inches – Unknown

Total Fights: 60 – 19

Record: 57-1 with 39 knockouts – 19-0 with 11 knockouts