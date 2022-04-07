Australian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the 2022 F1 race free online

The Australian Grand Prix gets underway this Friday with First Practice set for 4am BST. Will it be another dogfight between Ferrari and Red Bull? Or will Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton find his mojo in Melbourne? Aussie fans can watch a free on 10play. Travelling away from Oz at the moment? Make sure you know how to watch an Australian Grand Prix free live stream from abroad with the help of a VPN. (opens in new tab)

The schedule for the 2022 Australian Grand Prix is as follows: First Practice starts at 4am BST on Friday, 8th April, ahead of Second Practice at 7am. Final Practice is at 4am on Saturday followed by Qualifying at 7am. Then it's lights out for the 2022 Australian Grand Prix at 6pm BST on Sunday 10th April.

Last time out, defending champion Max Verstappen chalked up his first win of the 2022 F1 season in Saudi Arabia. The Red Bull ace enjoyed a thrilling game of cat and mouse with Charles Leclerc before passing the Ferrari just four laps before the chequered flag. Leclerc maintain a 20 point lead over his rival in the Drivers' Championship.

Sebastian Vettel has been declared fit to race the 2022 Australian Grand Prix after missing the first two races of the season due to a covid infection. Can he drag Aston Martin up the field? And, in other F1 news, it's been announced that the Las Vegas strip will host a Formula 1 race in 2023.

The 2022 Australian Grand Prix takes place over 58 laps of the 5.278-kilometre Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit. The weather in Melbourne is forecast to be a sunny 26 degrees celsius on Sunday, so the tires of these new generation F1 cars will be nice and toasty.

Aussie fans can watch a free live stream of the Saudi Arabian GP on 10play (use a VPN to access the free stream if you're an Australian overseas this week). We've listed all the ways to watch F1 in HD from your TV, tablet and mobile below.

Free Australian Grand Prix live stream

Australian F1 fans can watch a free live stream of the Australian GP on 10Play (opens in new tab) or Kayo Sports (opens in new tab).

You'll need to use a VPN to access your local F1 stream when abroad (opens in new tab). We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Lucky enough to live in Luxembourg? You can get a free F1 live stream of every race on RTL Zwee.

Austrians can watch every race live on either ServusTV (opens in new tab) or ORF (opens in new tab).

British motorsport fans can see highlights of every race on Channel 4 (opens in new tab), as well as a free live stream of the British Grand Prix on 3rd July 2022.

Watch a Australian Grand Prix live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Australian Grand Prix holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access local streams from wherever you are – and saving you money!

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Australian Grand Prix, you may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9Now.

3. Then head over to 10play (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Australian Grand Prix live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch the Australian Grand Prix in 4K

Sky has the UK television rights to show F1 until the end of 2024. To watch in 4K Ultra HD, you’ll need a Sky Q box or Sky Glass TV and a package with Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1.

Update: Just last week, Sky confirmed that F1 will be broadcast in 4K HDR for the first time.

Check out today's best Sky TV deals if you want to watch F1 live and in 4K UHD.

Stream the Australian Grand Prix in Full HD with Dolby 5.1

Don't want to commit to a Sky contract? Anyone can enjoy the 2022 F1 season using Sky's pay-per-view platform, Now. Now is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes. There's no 4K option, but go for the Now TV Boost add-on and you can stream in Full 1080p HD with Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

F1 season pass for only $9.99 per month

Want to watch the entire F1 season – including the Australian Grand Prix – from start to finish? Formula 1's streaming service, F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab), is a great option. Fans in the USA can subscribe for only $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year, while those in France and the Netherlands can snag F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month.

F1 TV Pro includes full, live coverage of every F1 race in HD. There are no commercial breaks and you can select English audio commentary from Sky TV's Martin Brundle and David Croft.

The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (Sky has TV rights until 2024).

F1 TV Pro is available through the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV and other mobile devices. The F1 app is now available on Apple TV, too.

Australian Grand Prix live in the USA

ESPN will carry live coverage of every F1 race, including this weekend's Australian Grand Prix, to subscribing US fans. Practice sessions will be available on ESPN2, with qualifying and the race broadcast on the main ESPN channel.

The Australian Grand Prix starts at 1pm ET on Sunday, 10th April 2022. The American and Mexican grand prix races will be broadcast free on ABC.

Don't have cable? Cord-cutters can switch to a top streaming service such as Sling (opens in new tab) Orange or FuboTV...

(opens in new tab) F1 on Sling TV | Get $10 off your first month (opens in new tab)

Catch every race of the 2022 F1 season with Sling Orange, which provides streaming access to ESPN. It's $35 each month but new users get $10 off their first month. There's no contract and you can cancel at any time – what's to lose?

(opens in new tab) FuboTV Free 7-day trial | $64.99 a month (opens in new tab)

Fubo TV ESPN and ABC (plus CBS, NBC and FOX) so it's a great watch to stream sports, including the 2022 F1 season. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. No contract, cancel anytime.

Australian Grand Prix live stream in Spain

Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari and Fernando Alonso at Alpine means 2022 is set to be a huge year for Spanish F1 fans.

DAZN (opens in new tab) has the rights to show Formula 1, including the 2022 Australian Grand Prix, in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show the F1 World Championship on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel.

Australian Grand Prix live stream in Brazil

TV Band is now the official F1 broadcaster in Brazil, which means Brazilian F1 fans can subscribe to F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab) and stream every track session of the 2022 F1 season for R$143 (US$27).

Going to be outside your home country of Brazil? You'll need to use a VPN to acces local live streams. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Bueno!

Australian Grand Prix live stream in Australia

G'day motorsport fans. Channel 10 will offer live coverage of the 2022 Australian Grand Prix practices, qualifying and race laps – all for free! 10Play (opens in new tab) will host the live stream.

Elsewhere, Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 races in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front row seat for the entire season.

Kayo Sports normally offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, you'll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. Basic member is $25; Premium is $35. However, as a special for the Australian Grand Prix, Kayo Sports will show the race as a freebie (opens in new tab) without the need for signing up to a trial.

The schedule for the 2022 Australian Grand Prix weekend is as follows:

Practice 1 – 12:00pm (AEST), Friday 8th April 2022

Practice 2 – 3:00pm (AEST), Friday 8th April 2022

Practice 3 – 12:00pm (AEST), Saturday 9th April 2022

Qualifying – 3:00pm (AEST), Saturday 9th April 2022

Race – 2:00pm (AEST), Sunday 10th April 2022

Australian Grand Prix live stream in Germany

Sky Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 race in 2022, including a Australian Grand Prix live stream.

With F1 now behind an expensive paywall in Germany, many fans will question why Aussies can watch this week's Australian Grand Prix free on 10play (opens in new tab) (Australians abroad will need to use a VPN to access 10play when travelling – details above).

What's more, the French and Dutch can watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month (opens in new tab), while the Austrians can get a free live stream.

Going to be outside your home country of Germany? Simply use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Australian Grand Prix live stream in Russia

The 2022 F1 season is due to be shown free-to-air on Match TV (opens in new tab) in Russia.

Going to be outside your home country of Russia? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Australian Grand Prix live stream in Italy

Sky Italia (opens in new tab) is the place to watch F1 – including the Australian Grand Prix live stream – in Italy. F2 champion and former Lotus F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides brilliant pitlane reporting, while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Don't fancy taking out a Sky contact? Italian F1 fans can stream every race live via Sky's Now (opens in new tab) app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99. Molto bene!

Australian Grand Prix live stream in Japan

DAZN (opens in new tab) has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore, so it's a no-brainer for (the many) F1 fans in Japan. Domo arigato!

DATE GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT COUNTRY Start time (UK) 18-20 March 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Bahrain 3pm GMT 25-27 April 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Saudi Arabia 6pm BST 8-10 April 2022 Australian Grand Prix Melbourne Australia 6am BST 22-24 April Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Italy 2pm BST 6-8 May 2022 Miami Grand Prix Miami International United States 8.30pm BST 20-22 May 2022 Spanish Grand Prix Barcelona Spain 2pm BST 27-29 May 2022 Monaco Grand Prix Monaco Monaco 2pm BST 10-12 June 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku City Azerbaijan 12pm BST 17-19 June 2022 Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Canada 7pm BST 1-3 July 2022 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit Great Britain 3pm BST 8-10 July 2022 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austria 2pm BST 22-24 July 2022 French Grand Prix Paul Ricard France 2pm BST 29-31 July 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring Hungary 2pm BST 26-28 Aug 2022 Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps Circuit Belgium 2pm BST 24-26 Sept 2022 Dutch Grand Prix Zandvoort Netherlands 2pm BST 9-11 Sept 2022 Italian Grand Prix Monza Italy 2pm BST 30 Sept -1 Oct 2022 Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay Singapore 1pm BST 7-9 Oct 2022 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka International Japan 6pm BST 21-23 Oct 2022 US Grand Prix Circuit of The Americas USA 8pm BST 28-30 Oct 2022 Mexican Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Mexico 7pm GMT 11-13 Nov 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Interlagos Brazil 6pm GMT 18-20 Nov 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit UAE 1pm GMT